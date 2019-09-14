The best cases for iPhone 11 Pro

Submitted by Carl Simpson on
Apple faithfuls and newcomers alike began pre-ordering Apple's new iPhone 11 lineup yesterday, which arrives in stores and homes on September 20th. If you ordered or you plan on ordering the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max, you're likely to want to keep it safe with a brand new case. Even if you're not particularly accident-prone or protective of your iPhone, it's a good idea to keep your iPhone in good condition so you can get a better resale or trade-in value for it, especially considering the hefty price tags on these devices.
The iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at $999 and is the first iPhone to feature Apple's triple camera system. Those brand new cameras create a new form factor and so the iPhone 11 Pro requires a case specifically designed for it. Thankfully, most of the established case manufacturers have them ready to go. Here are five cases to consider right now, and we'll update this list regularly with our new favorites as they come to market.
- OtterBox Defender Series iPhone 11 Pro Case - One of the most respected names in the industry, OtterBox is the go-to for people that need serious, heavy duty protection for their iPhones. It's also a favorite of those who need their phones accessible without having to dig into a pocket or bag—thanks to its included, bulletproof holster. If you work on a job site, take your phone out into the wild often or are just accident-prone, look no further than the OtterBox Defender series.
- Spigen Thin Fit iPhone 11 Pro Case - Hate using a case at all? Want a thin, slim fit? Then this is the one for you. The Spigen Thin Fit case, which also happens to be one of the most affordable cases on the market, is precision cut and fit and adds a mere 0.1" of additional depth to the iPhone 11. It also supports magnetic car mounts thanks to its QNMP-compatible plate, which is embedded inside the case.
- OtterBox + Pop Symmetry iPhone 11 Pro Case - Another pick from our friends at Otterbox, the Otter + Pop series, which debuted for the iPhone XS, is the first case series to integrate a PopSocket into the case. Who cares? You do. Unlike a normal case where the PopSocket simply attaches to the back, with the Otter + Pop series, the PopSocket connects to a specially designed, recessed attachment point. The benefits: a more flush profile that doesn't let the PopSocket grab onto virtually everything in its path, as well as a more secure connection. And if you're worried about being stuck with the same PopSocket forever, don't. These specially-designed PopSockets come with interchangeable faces, so you can change styles as often as you like. The Otter + Pop series is offered in a variety of color schemes including bold ones like the one shown here or basic colors like black and white.
- Pelican Traveler Series iPhone 11 Pro Case - Photographers have known Pelican for decades as the most dependable name in device protection. Pelican's excellent Traveler series of cases are tested to survive military grade drop test standards MIL-STD-810G, for drops up to 3M (10 feet). The case is also framed with Pelican's innovative "Grip Stitch" pattern which, you guessed it, offers dramatically increased grip so you're increasingly less likely to ever have to test that military-grade drop protection. The best thing about the Traveler series? It offers all that protection without adding serious bulk.
- Razer Arctech Slim iPhone 11 Pro Case - The gamers out there will recognize Razer as a purveyor of top-notch gaming laptops. They have now developed iPhone cases with features useful for gaming. The Arctech Slim is designed with "Thermaphene-based Heat Dissipation" technology that prevents heat build up, thereby prolonging battery life and boosting overall performance. It is also network performance optimized - the case is designed to not interfere with wireless technology to ensure smooth video streaming. The Arctech Slim comes in Matte Black, Mercury White and Quartz Pink.