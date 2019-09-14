The best cases for iPhone 11 Pro

Apple faithfuls and newcomers alike began pre-ordering Apple's new iPhone 11 lineup yesterday, which arrives in stores and homes on September 20th. If you ordered or you plan on ordering the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max, you're likely to want to keep it safe with a brand new case. Even if you're not particularly accident-prone or protective of your iPhone, it's a good idea to keep your iPhone in good condition so you can get a better resale or trade-in value for it, especially considering the hefty price tags on these devices.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at $999 and is the first iPhone to feature Apple's triple camera system. Those brand new cameras create a new form factor and so the iPhone 11 Pro requires a case specifically designed for it. Thankfully, most of the established case manufacturers have them ready to go. Here are five cases to consider right now, and we'll update this list regularly with our new favorites as they come to market.