Apple releases Smart Battery Case for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

As expected, Apple has launched the official Smart Battery Case for its 2019 iPhone lineup. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max each have their own Smart Battery Case models in various colors. This year the case features a dedicated camera button, which launches the Camera app and captures still images or video right away. The camera button works whether the iPhone is locked or unlocked, further increasing the iPhone 11 lineup's focus on photography.

Apple's Smart Battery case is made from silicone with a microfiber lining to protect the iPhone inside. The cases are easy to remove thanks to a soft hinge design, and the battery bump provides improved grip on the back of the iPhone. The new cases retail for $129.

If you're looking for something a bit more economical than Apple's $129 price tag for its battery case, there are numerous other options that offer extended battery life as well as other features.

The Smart Battery Case is compatible with Qi-certified wireless chargers, and delivers up to 50 percent longer battery life. Intelligent battery status is shown in the Notification Center and on the iPhone Lock Screen, indicating how much charge is remaining. Lightning port accessories are also supported.

Of course, the Apple Smart Battery Case is available for older iPhone models as well.