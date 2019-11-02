Best wooden/bamboo cases for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

If you recently purchased one of Apple's new iPhone 11 models, or any other model for that matter, you really should protect it with a quality case. Even if you don't mind a few scratches and dings, you are going to want to protect your investment's resale/trade-in value, which will come into play the next time you want to upgrade your phone, considering how expensive they are these days.

There are a variety of protective cases available, ranging across simple utilitarian rubber covers, heavy duty cases for rugged environments, folio wallet cases, fancy leather cases and more. There are plenty of alternatives to the standard black plastic shell case. If you want a case that stands out from the crowd, here are a few wooden cases to consider:

iATO

iATO offers a slim, stylish case crafted by skilled artisans from bamboo, rosewood or walnut. The sides of the case are black polycarbonate to help protect your phone from falls. This is an eco-friendly product, as the wood used for these cases is FSC certified (Forest Stewardship Council) and iATO pledges to plant a tree for every case sold. iATO uses paper packaging and has set a goal to use 100% recycled paper packaging by 2020. What's more, if you're not sure about using a wood case, iATO offers a 30-day 100% refund, no questions asked trial period.

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

YFWOOD

YFWOOD offers a unique looking case that sports several different wood grains with a heavy duty rubber bumper around the edges. The all natural wood is grip friendly and grease/smudge resistant. Aside from the three-tone case, there is a two-tone case plus several cases with engraved designs like "totem," "banner," and "wave."

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

TENDLIN

TENDLIN's case has the least amount of wood surface area of the cases on this list, but still definitely has a wood look to it. A dark wood veneer covers the spaces between grippy carbon fiber leather areas, and a rubber interior helps protect your iPhone from impact shock. raised bevels protect both the screen and camera.

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

HHDY

HHDY's case has a genuine wood veneer with a rubber bumper around the edges. It features a metal kickstand that sets it apart from similar cases, making it perfect for watching videos and movies. If it suits your taste, you have the option of having a green "rainforest" printed on the case using 3D UV print technology.

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

Mous

Mous offers minimalistic but distinctive bamboo and walnut cases that feature "AiroShock" technology to help prevent damage from drops. The cases are made from all natural materials and Mous offers a lifetime warranty.

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max