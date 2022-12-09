Best cases for iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Pro

Protection for a brand new iPhone is essential. While some die-hard Apple design fans may risk life without a case, most opt for peace of mind. One bad drop can be game over for a glass screen. Apple Care+ offers accidental damage protection, however this still means the inconvenience and fees for a repair or replacement. Many of the best cases are capable of protecting the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max from impacts small and large.

Our short list of favorite cases offers some of the best looking, durable protection options for the latest iPhones. Prices range from value to premium, but each case on this list delivers top-notch style and function for the complete iPhone 14 lineup.

TORRAS Shockproof

A relative newcomer to the case scene, TORRAS delivers 10 feet of drop protection that exceeds military testing standards. With 360-degree impact dispersion airbags and a silky touch grip, this case checks all the boxes for quality and durability. Responsive click buttons and fingerprint-resistant materials round out this sleek case at a reasonable price.

Spigen Mag Armor

Apple Leather Case

Long-time case designer Spigen provides excellent air-cushion drop protection with tactile buttons. The difference here is that Mag Armor includes built-in MagSafe for compatibility with MagSafe accessories. In addition, Spigen offers a striped grip pattern that helps keep the iPhone 14 from falling out of your hand in the first place.

Apple cases may still be the most perfect fit for Apple iPhones. The iPhone 14 version of the Apple Leather case is no different, with protection for the device inside and out. The Apple logo is mirrored on the outside of this MagSafe case, which comes in a variety of colors to complement the iPhone. Premium quality and the Apple brand means a premium price as well.

Caseology Nano Pop

The Caseology Nano Pop offers MagSafe compatibility with a built-in magnet, too. This silicone case delivers military-grade drop protection with a dust and lint-resistant exterior. Nano Pop iPhone 14 cases offer several duo-tone colors for a unique look. Caseology also touts their compatibility with screen protectors.

Case-Mate Protection Pack

Speaking of screen protectors, Case-Mate offers the Protection Pack. Just as it sounds, this combo includes a case with 360-degree 15-foot drop protection, a tempered glass screen protector, and a tempered glass camera lens protector. Case-Mate has been designing iPhone protection since the beginning and it shows. Cost for the package is a great value, and it even comes with MagSafe and installation tools.

Apple Silicone Case

Another sleek design from Apple that costs a bit less than the leather model. The Apple case's silky-soft silicone exterior is paired with a microfiber lining to protect the surface of your iPhone 14. Of course, Apple has included MagSafe compatibility and several fun and interesting colors to choose from. Apple performs thousands of hours of testing on its cases to ensure durability.

totallee Thinnest

Last but not least, the totallee Thinnest case is closest to not having a case at all. Totallee has engineered an incredibly thin, minimalist case that comes in several different shades. The clear version allows the iPhone 14 to show through, and it comes in a hard shell or soft version. While the Thinnest case cannot deliver much impact protection due to its slim profile, it protects from everyday bumps and scratches and is designed with a raised lip to protect the camera lens.

