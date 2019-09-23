The best screen protectors for iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 has arrived in stores, and like other recent iPhones, most of the device is glass. This design provides for a large display and wireless charging, but it can also leave the iPhone vulnerable to impacts and scratches. For damage and drop protection nothing comes close to using a sturdy case on the iPhone 11. That being said, screen protectors are another option that can be used in conjunction with a case or by themselves.

Screen protectors for iPhone have come a long way. Instead of the flimsy, bubble-laden plastic films of the past, quality screen protectors are impact-resistant tempered glass. These are installed with a frame that ensures perfect placement. Most screen protectors cover the front screen and are compatible with cases that protect the sides and back of the iPhone 11.

Of course, to let the iPhone design shine through, screen protectors can be used without a case. Some options protect the iPhone 11 camera lens bump, or even the back of the iPhone. Check out these top picks for iPhone 11 screen protectors: