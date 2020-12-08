Apple launches AirPods Max for pre-order today

AirPods Max wireless headphones from Apple are ready for pre-order. The high-fidelity, over-ear headphones come in five colors and arrive starting on December 15. AirPods Max seeks to deliver the "ultimate personal listening experience" along with the easy setup and convenience that in-ear AirPods are known for. Advanced software offers a variety of features thanks to computational audio.

AirPods Max combine a custom acoustic design with ergonomic features, such as memory foam ear cushions and a breathable knit mesh headband to reduce on-head pressure. A Digital Crown, similar to that on Apple Watch, adjusts volume precisely and offers playback functions such as pause, skip, Siri, and answering phone calls from connected devices.

Behind the 40mm Apple-designed drivers lies a custom Apple H1 chip for each ear, with 10 audio cores capable of 9 billion operations per second. The H1 chip delivers features such as Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, and spatial audio. According to Apple, the AirPods Max maintain total harmonic distortion of less than one percent across the entire audible range, even with the volume maxed out.

AirPods Max include beam-forming microphones and automatic head detection, with a one-tap setup to pair all devices signed into the owner's iCloud account. Battery life is up to 20 hours, and a special Smart Case (pictured above) automatically puts the headphones in a low power state to preserve battery life. Charging takes place with the included Lightning to USB-C cable and your own wall charger.