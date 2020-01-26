The ultra-portable, fast charging Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim

While the name might be long, Anker's PowerPort Atom III Slim charger is simplicity at its finest. The design is lightweight, compact, and foldable to ensure maximum portability. And once it's plugged in, this charger delivers a whopping 30 watts of fast charging power. We love the Anker Elite USB charger, but if you need USB-C compatibility, the PowerPort Atom III Slim is the way to go.

How is the PowerPort Atom III Slim so small and light? Anker’s PowerIQ 3.0 technology is further miniaturized by using gallium nitride (GaN) instead of silicon components. Despite the fact that this charger fits against the wall into tiny spaces, it packs Anker's MultiProtect system with high-voltage protection, current regulation, and temperature control for safety.

When it comes to charging performance, 30W of total power combines with Apple and Samsung fast charging, Qualcomm Quick Charge, and USB-C high-speed charging for universal compatibility. PowerPort Atom III Slim fast charges an iPhone 8 or later 250 percent faster than a stock 5W iPhone charging brick. In fact, this charger packs enough juice to fully charge a 12-inch MacBook in just two hours.

The PowerPort Atom III Slim costs a few extra bucks, but not many chargers are so portable. USB Type C is also here to stay, so the PowerPort Atom III Slim will charge upcoming new devices well into the future. Here's a closer look at the design in action.

The Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim has a textured black or white exterior, and measures only 0.63 inches thick.

Flip out the retractable prongs to plug the charger into any 120V outlet on the go.

This charger accommodates a single USB-C output and indicates when powered with a blue light.

Check pricing and buy the Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim here. This model (A2614) is available in black or white.