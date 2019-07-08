Need a new iPhone charger or Lightning cable? This is the one to buy.

Charging bricks disappear. Often. Kids lose them, suitcases and hotel rooms eat them, your co-workers steal them. The cheap replacements you buy at the gas station on the way home break after a few weeks and charge at a glacial pace.

And Lightning cables? Mostly the same story. Unless they wear out before they have time to disappear. Third-party replacements never seem to last long. They break, the jackets slip off the port adapters, or they just stop working. Even the authentic Apple brand cables have a bad habit of failing right where the cable meets the Lightning adapter.

Thankfully, there's an exception to every rule.

If you find yourself in need of a new (or an extra) charger or Lightning cable, look no further. We've tested countless options (honestly, we've lost count) and the Anker Elite universal USB charger and Anker Elite Lightning cable are far, far and away our favorite options.

For one thing, the build quality of both the Anker Elite charging brick and Lightning cable is second-to-none. The charger is made from stout, sturdy plastic, has a neatly retracting plug adapter (much like authentic Apple 10W iPad chargers that cost much more), and even has a LED power indicator to let you know it's doing its job. The Anker Lightning cable? You'll find yourself wondering where it's been all your life. Built with an industrial-strength jacket, the Anker Lightning cable will allow you to twist it, tangle it, step on it, shut it in your car door and so on — all without batting an eye. Honestly, this thing can take a heaping of abuse.

As if the excellent build quality isn't enough, you can add in the fact that the Anker Elite charger will charge your device significantly faster than probably any other charger you've used. Anker calls the driving force behind this "PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies." We just call it fast.

Finally, the best part: the price. Not only are Anker's chargers and cables higher quality and faster than the competition, they're cheaper (or as cheap). Have a look for yourself.