How to watch the FIFA World Cup on iPhone

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off on Sunday, November 20 in Qatar. As usual there are several ways to tune in to matches. Cable subscribers can access live World Cup soccer games on their devices by signing in to the FOX Sports: Watch Live app. For those without FOX or FS1 station access from a cable provider, there are several streaming services that fit the bill.

Stream live World Cup matches

To watch the World Cup live on your iPhone or iPad, a cable subscription is not required. This year ESPN and ESPN+ do not have the rights to stream matches, so the action will be shown elsewhere. With FOX and FOX Sports holding all the cards, this determines which apps can show the World Cup live.

Any app that streams FOX or FS1 will include World Cup matches live on those channels. Spanish language channels Telemundo and Universo are also going to carry games from the tournament.

DirecTV Stream

fuboTV

Hulu + Live TV

Peacock (Spanish only)

Sling TV

Vidgo

YouTube TV

Here is a complete list of streaming services that carry the 2022 World Cup:

Any of the above can be used on any compatible device to watch the competition. The only catch is that none of these live TV streaming services is free.

The only way to see the 2022 World Cup from Qatar for free is to sign up for a free trial. For example, both fuboTV and YouTube TV offer 7-day free trials, however this barely gets into the first week of the Group Stage. Otherwise, look for a local business that's screening your favorite matches and meet fellow soccer fans.