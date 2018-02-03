How to watch Super Bowl LII on iPhone, iPad or Apple TV

It's that time of year again, with the 52nd annual Super Bowl taking place on Sunday, February 4th. Catching the final NFL game on an iPhone, iPad or iPod touch may not be ideal, but for some it may be the only option. Others may be interested in watching the Philadelphia Eagles face the New England Patriots on the Apple TV hooked up to their big screen.

This year, catching all of the pigskin action is easy, no subscriptions required. iOS and tvOS users can watch the Super Bowl free by following these steps:

Make sure your device has a cellular, Wi-Fi or ethernet connection for data. Install the official NBC App or NBC Sports from the App Store. Watch the championship game starting at 6:30 PM Eastern time.

Since Verizon no longer has an exclusive deal to stream NFL content to its wireless customers, more options for viewers are opening up. In fact, while NBC has this year's Super Bowl broadcast rights, other apps such as Yahoo Sports and the official NFL app will also stream the game live.

Catch the Eagles battling the Patriots in a rematch of 2004's contest, when the Patriots took home the Vince Lomardi trophy with a 24-21 final score. The game takes place at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with a halftime performance by Justin Timberlake.