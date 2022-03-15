How to watch NCAA March Madness on iPhone

Now that NCAA Tournament brackets have been filled out, it's time to follow all of the action. Keep up with the latest March Madness games by streaming live from almost anywhere. Games will be broadcast across several different TV networks in 2022 starting today. CBS, TNT, and truTV are slated to carry the men's tournament, with limited coverage also available on NCAA.com. Games can be watched on any Apple device, including the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac.

NCAA March Madness apps

The easiest way to watch live basketball is using the official NCAA March Madness Live app. Every men's game is streamed live until the NCAA Championship ends on April 4, 2022. Note that TV provider sign-in credentials are required.

The women's tournament starts March 16 with similar streaming offered by the ESPN app. Viewers can also watch ESPN online.

Other apps to watch

CBS games air on the Paramount+ app (30-day free trial, $5.99 per month)

TNT games are streaming on the Watch TNT app (TV provider sign-in required)

Grab the truTV app for the rest (TV provider sign-in required)

Various streaming packages can also be used to access the networks above: DirecTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV

NCAA March Madness 2022 men's schedule

First Four: March 15-16

First round: March 17-18

Second round: March 19-20

Sweet 16: March 24-25

Elite Eight: March 26-27

Final Four April 2

NCAA Championship game: April 4

Individual networks with broadcast rights are also delivering live streams of your favorite NCAA games. Install and subscribe to any of the following to see individual games live: