Apple launches three 2019 iPhones

Apple revealed the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max at its annual keynote presentation in Cupertino today. The expected improvements in speed, battery life and display quality are matched with all new multi-camera systems for photography and video capture.

iPhone 11

Much like its predecessor the iPhone XR, the iPhone 11 offers a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display. The addition of an ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view enhances photography capabilities, bringing dual-cameras to Apple's entry level iPhone for the first time.

iPhone 11 battery life improves over the XR by an hour, and Apple has added spatial audio and support for Dolby Atmos. The iPhone 11 is offered in a variety of new colors, including green, yellow, purple, and white.

Three cameras are featured on the iPhone 11 Pro models: ultra-wide (13mm), wide (26mm) and telephoto (52mm) lenses to choose from. Switching between cameras provides the equivalent of a 4X optical zoom.

The Camera app on iOS 13 leverages all three cameras independently or in unison, optimizing photographs and offering creative flexibility when capturing a scene. Like the iPhone 11, video capture has been upgraded to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second.

The iPhone 11 Pro models come with textured matte finishes and surgical-grade stainless steel, with the back comprised of a single piece of machined glass. New colors include midnight green and a new shade of gold, in addition to space gray and silver finishes.

Apple also claims battery life on the iPhone 11 Pro models are 4-5 hours longer than the previous generation iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max.

Apple A13 Bionic

All three 2019 iPhones feature the Apple A13 Bionic system on a chip, with over 8.5 billion transistors. This is Apple's most efficient chip to date, using a 7nm process and offering 1 trillion operations per second. Performance and power consumption are optimized by the CPU, GPU and Neural Engine.

Pre-order the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max starting on Friday, September 13, 2019.