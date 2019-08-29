Apple sends invites for 2019 iPhone event

The rainbow Apple logo is back, and it's signaling the fall 2019 iPhone keynote event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, CA. Apple has set the date, and has "innovited" select media representatives to preview its latest iOS devices on Tuesday, September 10th at 10 am Pacific Time (1 pm Eastern Time). This year's keynote will bring a complete refresh to the iPhone lineup, as well as other surprises.

iPhone 11

The upcoming iPhone 11 is expected to deliver a range of new features and enhancements including bilateral wireless charging, which means an iPhone 11 can charge AirPods or even another iPhone. Triple main camera setups will come to the iPhone 11 Pro model, with even the lower-priced iPhone 11R getting twin cameras.

Larger battery capacity, new finish colors, and the 7nm A13 processor rounds out the package. Look for three different models of 2019 iPhone to launch this September, with the same screen sizes and display technology as last year's handsets.

The iPad often makes a splash at Apple's fall event as well. While the iPad lineup has recently been updated, the least expensive model may see a refresh to a better processor with other improvements. In fact, Apple may place the 10.2-inch form factor into the entry-level iPad position going forward. The iPad Pro may receive multi-camera assemblies similar to iPhone, however nothing is confirmed. It's possible the iPad won't be mentioned at all until March 2020.

16-inch MacBook

Details are scant, however Apple has been rumored to be working on a top-notch (and top-priced) MacBook Pro with a 16-inch display. Reports point to a fall 2019 release. Apple discontinued the MacBook Pro 17-inch in June 2012, and since then the largest notebook display available from the company has been 15-inch.

Apple Watch

New models of Apple Watch have been predicted, with premium designs consisting of ceramic and titanium cases. It's not clear whether or not Apple will launch the Series 5 in fall 2019. It's likely that even new model watches will retain their Apple Watch Series 4 status. Apple has been rumored to be working on sleep tracking for Apple Watch, which would also require extended battery life or creative charging solutions.

