Apple's February 19 event: the next iPhone SE?

Apple has officially announced a product launch scheduled for Wednesday, February 19, 2025. In a recent post on social media, CEO Tim Cook shared, "Get ready to meet the newest member of the family," accompanied by a brief animation of the Apple logo.

Industry insiders widely anticipate that this event will unveil the latest iteration of the iPhone SE, marking its first update since 2022. The forthcoming model is expected to undergo significant design changes, including the removal of the traditional home button in favor of Face ID, resulting in a larger 6.1-inch OLED display with slimmer bezels. This design aligns closely with the iPhone 14's aesthetic, featuring a notched display to accommodate Face ID sensors.

Under the hood, the new iPhone SE is rumored to be powered by Apple's latest A18 chip, which supports Apple Intelligence features. Additionally, it may debut Apple's first in-house 5G modem, though it is expected to support only sub-6GHz frequencies, excluding mmWave 5G. The device is also anticipated to transition from the Lightning port to USB-C, aligning with recent regulatory requirements in the European Union.

Camera-wise, the iPhone SE is expected to maintain a single rear camera setup, potentially utilizing a 48-megapixel sensor, while the front-facing camera may feature a 12-megapixel sensor. Another notable addition could be a customizable Action button, similar to those found on recent Pro models.

Pricing for the new iPhone SE is speculated to start around $500, with a base storage option of 128GB. There is also discussion about a possible rebranding, with the device potentially being named the iPhone 16E, aligning with Apple's current naming conventions.

While the iPhone SE is the primary focus of speculation, some analysts suggest that Apple might also introduce other products during this announcement. Possibilities include updates to the MacBook Air lineup or new iPad models.

As the February 19 date approaches, anticipation builds for Apple's latest offerings. Stay tuned for official announcements and detailed coverage of the new products.