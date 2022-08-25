'Far out' iPhone 14 event confirmed at Steve Jobs theater

Apple will hold its first in-person media event since 2019 to reveal the iPhone 14. Invites have gone out for the keynote on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 taking place in the Steve Jobs theater. Attendees will gather at Apple Park in Cupertino, California ahead of the 10:00 am PT (1:00 pm ET) start time. This fall's event features a starry-looking Apple logo and is titled "Far out."

Apple is expected to include several highly-polished promotional videos despite the on-stage appearance of top executives, including CEO Tim Cook. As with past events, Apple watchers are scouring the invite for clues as to the content of the presentation. Apple may deliver new camera zoom functions with its latest iPhones, hence the "Far out" tagline.

Some have speculated Apple has developed image processing techniques to improve photos of the night sky (astrophotography mode). What is not in doubt is the fact that Apple will introduce the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 Max and Pro lineup

The iPhone 14 lineup differs from the iPhone 13 model year with no update to the iPhone 13 mini. In its place will be an iPhone 14 Max, offering a larger screen size at a less expensive price that the Pro models. When it comes to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, a redesign of the front notch is in the works. Instead of a notch at the top of the display for Face ID and TrueDepth camera components, Apple will reportedly utilize a hole-punch and pill design

While it may come short of the ultimate continuous screen design hailed by Jony Ives, the hole-punch and pill footprint shrinks the size of the notch significantly. It remains to be seen which components of the Face ID system are integrated behind the OLED screen, if any. Apple has been rumored for some time to be working on behind-the-screen Touch ID sensors and other related features.

Apple Watch Pro

Apple is likely to show off the latest Apple Watch hardware as well. Besides the Series 8 launch, Apple is reportedly releasing an Apple Watch Pro. The Pro series Apple Watch may offer a larger, more durable design with a titanium case for good measure.

Also coming to the September 7 iPhone event are iOS 16 general release dates and pre-order information for the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch.