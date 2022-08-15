Redesigned iPhone 14 Pro coming next month

As Apple's September launch event quickly approaches, the company is expected to make changes to the next generation iPhone lineup. iOS 16 beta 6 has been released, bringing the latest software version to beta testers everywhere. As the finishing touches are placed on iOS 16, reports show the iPhone 14 hardware coming into focus. 2022 may offer two iPhone 14 models alongside two versions of the higher-end iPhone 14 Pro.

No mini: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max

This fall, Apple will not offer an iPhone 14 mini. Instead, rumors point to the development of an iPhone 14 Max to take its place. In fact, the iPhone 14 has been described by some as an "iPhone 13S" due to its incremental changes over the previous model. The iPhone 14 offers the same design as the iPhone 13, with a 6.1-inch screen size and two rear-facing cameras. The iPhone 14 Max delivers a 6.7-inch display.

While some internal specs are upgraded, such as Wi-Fi 6E and a new 10 Gigabit 5G modem, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to utilize the same A15 processor found in the iPhone 13. Apple is likely to add a new color to the mix, with Purple joining Black, Red, White, and other colors. Pricing will start at $799 for the 128 GB storage iPhone 14.

No notch: iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

The real excitement comes with the Pro lineup this fall. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes, however the Face ID sensors are completely redesigned. Instead of a notch splitting the status bar into two parts, Apple is expected to deliver a notchless " hole-punch and pill " design. The hole punch will contain the front-facing camera, while the oval-shaped pill provides room for the True Depth scanners and other Face ID components. Some of these parts may even be placed under the iPhone display, making the cutouts significantly smaller than the iPhone 13 notch.

While the main aluminum chassis does not change much in the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max, the camera bump on the back of both models increases slightly. They are taller, wider, and around half a millimeter thicker in size. The reason for the larger camera bumps is a rumored 48-megapixel camera sensor, which is an improvement from the 12-megapixel camera system in the iPhone 13 Pro Max. If Apple upgrades the camera sensor it could even mean 8K video capture is coming to the iPhone 14 Pro models.

The iPhone 14 Pro lineup may increase $100 in price but also double its base storage capacity. This would mean an iPhone 14 Pro with 256 GB storage starting at $1,099. Stay tuned for more news ahead of September's keynote event, when the iPhone 14 lineup will be revealed from Apple Park.