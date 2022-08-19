Report uncovers iPhone 14 event details

The upcoming iPhone 14 keynote event has become less of a mystery this week. Apple watchers everywhere have been asking when the company plans to reveal its upcoming product lineup, and when the latest devices are ready for pre-order. Thanks to reporting by trusted tech reporter Mark Gurman, details have come to light surrounding the fall product season.

Reporting in Bloomberg, Gurman says Apple has planned its iPhone 14 keynote event for Wednesday, September 7, 2022. The iPhone provides over half of Apple's total sales, so the importance of its September event cannot be overstated. For the past 10 years, the company has launched its iPhone lineup around this time.

Not only will the iPhone 14 see updates, but Apple is expected to reveal a bevy of new products including upgraded Macs, several iPads, and three Apple Watch models ahead of the holiday shopping season. According to the report, Apple employees at retail locations are already preparing for the iPhone launch. The iPhone 14 is most likely to hit shelves in stores and ship to doorsteps starting on Friday, September 16, 2022.

iPhone 14 lineup

iPhone 14: 6.1-inch display

iPhone 14 Max: 6.7-inch display

iPhone 14 Pro: 6.1-inch display with hole-punch and pill, 48-megapixel camera

iPhone 14 Pro Max: 6.7-inch display with hole-punch and pill, 48-megapixel camera

The iPhone 14 will come in four different models this September:

Apple will not update the iPhone 13 mini, however the company plans to offer an iPhone 14 Max alongside the iPhone 14. The iPhone 14 Max would be the largest display outside of the Pro iPhone lineup ever offered.

According to the report, Apple plans to deliver a virtual keynote presentation in the form of a video presentation as it has in recent years. Look for the live broadcast to drop on Apple's events website and YouTube on September 7th.