Apple Maps gets multi-stop routing with iOS 16

Navigation routing for multiple stops during a single trip is coming to Apple Maps. One of the most demanded features, multi-stop routing is already available in rival apps Waze and Google Maps. With the launch of iOS 16, Apple Maps will receive this capability along with a list of other improvements. With multi-stop routing, users can enter several locations in sequence and get directions to and from each stop as they travel.

Apple showed off the future of navigation with CarPlay at WWDC22, with iOS taking over entire dashboards in new vehicles. While these partnerships with car manufacturers are ongoing, iOS 16 brings several new features to Maps on the iPhone and iPad this fall. Multi-stop routing can be planned on a Mac and synced to a mobile device linked to iCloud.

Apple Maps will also deliver costs for transit fares when planning a route. Not only this, but transit cards in the Wallet will be linked to Maps. Travelers can replenish cards, see balances, and add new transit cards to Wallet directly from the Maps app while moving along.

Maps on iOS 16 is also expanding to a list of new areas. Coverage will include: Belgium, France, Israel, Lichtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Palestinian Territories, Saudi Arabia, and Switzerland. Apple has continually increased coverage for Maps since its inception in 2012.

Details for popular locations are also being expanded with the release of iOS 16. Several cities due to receive enhancements include: Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Miami, Montreal, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Sydney, Toronto, Vancouver, and Washington DC. Attractions and famous buildings or neighborhoods can be incredible detailed in 3D renderings on Apple Maps, even while navigating.

Last but not least, a new accessibility feature adds sound and haptic feedback for those using VoiceOver. Maps will deliver feedback to locate the starting point when using walking directions.