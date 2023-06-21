Apple patches active security threats with iOS 16.5.1 update

Apple has taken quick action to address multiple actively exploited security issues by releasing iOS 16.5.1, along with iPadOS 16.5.1, macOS Ventura 13.4.1, and watchOS 9.5.2. Although these updates seem to be minor point releases, they include critical security patches that should be installed immediately.

According to Apple's security update page, two patches have been implemented across all operating systems to tackle known exploits. One of these exploits, previously reported by Kaspersky, targeted Messages and was identified as CVE-2023-32434. It allows the execution of arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple has acknowledged this issue could have also been exploited in iOS versions prior to 15.7.

The second fix, covered by CVE-2023-32439, addresses a vulnerability in WebKit. Exploiting this flaw, bad actors could execute arbitrary code through maliciously crafted web content. Apple explicitly states that this vulnerability may have already been actively exploited in the wild.

Despite working on the beta cycle for upcoming releases such as iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, Apple continues to offer maintenance of its current software versions. This is no different with the recently released iOS 16.5.1 and iPadOS 16.5.1 updates, which deliver essential security fixes and help to keep Apple devices protected against security threats.

While Apple's release notes provide little information, they do highlight another important bug fix involving charging with the Lightning to USB Camera Adapter for iPhone and iPad users. As always, Apple recommends this update for everyone.

Depending on your iPhone settings, iOS 16.5.1 may be automatically installed on your device as it is rolled out to all users. To install the update posthaste, navigate to Settings -> General -> Software Update. The iOS 16.5.1 update is crucial for safeguarding your iPhone against these actively exploited vulnerabilities.