Apple releases iOS 16.3 update for iPhone

This week Apple released the latest iOS update, version 16.3 for all compatible devices. As usual, Apple recommends that all users update their devices to ensure the best performance and security. Each update contains bug fixes and patches for known security flaws, in addition to feature updates and enhancements. When it comes to iOS 16.3 there are several notable changes.

New features

Support for physical security keys in two factor authentication thanks to Security Keys for Apple ID

HomePod 2 support

Unity wallpaper to celebrate Black History Month

New procedure to invoke Emergency SOS: hold a volume button down with the side button and release

iOS 16.3 bug fixes

Fixes the horizontal line on wake issue with iPhone 14 Pro Max

Resolves problems with CarPlay Siri requests

Addresses Siri not responding properly to music requests

Fixes Home app status in the Home lock screen widget

Addresses the issue of wallpaper showing up black on the lock screen

Corrects missing drawing strokes on shared boards in Freeform

Other devices received updates as well, including HomePod (16.3) and Apple TV (tvOS 16.3). Apple launched the software update alongside macOS 13.2 (Ventura) and iPadOS 16.3. Not only this, but older devices received updates as well. Apple issued important security patches, bringing two older versions up to date with iOS 12.5.7 and iOS 15.7.3 for compatible devices.