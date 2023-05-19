Apple delivers iOS 16.5 update, next up iOS 17

Apple has released iOS 16.5, marking the fifth and final major update for iOS 16 before WWDC and the upcoming reveal of iOS 17 in June. Just as the company did with the previous iPhone software, Apple will continue to provide security updates and bug fixes for iOS 16 this summer and even after the release of iOS 17.

Unlike the iOS 16.4 release, which included many new features, iOS 16.5 provides incremental changes and some important security fixes. Here are the details from Apple's official release notes:

Pride Celebration wallpaper: iOS 16.5 introduces a new Pride Celebration wallpaper for the lock screen, paying homage to the LGBTQ+ community and its vibrant culture.

Sports Tab in Apple News: Stay informed about your favorite teams and leagues with the new Sports tab in Apple News. Access stories, scores, standings, and other relevant content customized to your preferences.

My Sports Score and Schedule Cards: Dive deeper into the world of sports with My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News. These cards direct you to specific game pages where you can find more detailed information about matches.

Security patches and bug fixes: iOS 16.5 addresses several issues, including unresponsive Spotlight, Podcasts failing to load content in CarPlay, and Screen Time settings either resetting or not syncing consistently across devices.

tvOS 16.5 delivers two new features to Apple TV 4K: Viewing of four sports streams at the same time, and support for the updated Matter 1.3 standard.

During the beta testing phase, Apple made some changes along the way. iOS 16.5 was expected to feature a Siri command for initiating and stopping screen recordings. However, this particular capability did not make it into the final version.

After three rounds of beta testing, iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 are now available for installation on iPhones and iPads. Users can take advantage of the latest enhancements and bug fixes offered by these updates by installing the software from Settings -> General -> Software Update. As always, iOS update are offered free to Apple device owners.

While iOS 16.5 addresses important security vulnerabilities and bug fixes, Apple is sure to have more tricks up its sleeve with iOS 17 and future updates. Look for more news about iOS 17 at WWDC in early June. In the meantime, all users are recommended to install iOS 16.5 on their iPhone to ensure the best performance and security.