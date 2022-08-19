When is the iPhone 14 release date?

The past few years have been a mixed bag for iPhone release dates. The iPhone 14 lineup is expected to arrive early this fall.

Apple is likely to take pre-orders for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro starting on Friday, September 9, 2022. These devices ship and arrive in stores on Friday, September 16, 2022.

The iPhone 13 was offered for pre-order on Friday, September 17, 2021 with full availability starting on September 24.

2020 iPhone hardware release dates varied with delayed development timelines and disruptions due to the global pandemic. The iPhone 12 was launched October 23, 2020, with the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max shipping on Friday, November 13, 2020.

Back in 2019, the iPhone 11 lineup was available by Friday, September 20.