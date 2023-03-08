Spring colors come to iPhone 14, accessories

Right on schedule, Apple has revealed its annual product refresh with new colors for spring. The highlight of the lineup brings yellow back to the iPhone for the first time since 2019. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are available in yellow starting on March 14, with pre-orders opening on March 10, 2023. The last time iPhone came in bright yellow was with the iPhone 11.

Yellow joins the other colors in the iPhone 14 lineup including Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, and Red. The iPhone 14 features an aluminum frame with Gorilla glass on the front and back. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have are not being offered in any additional colors this month.

Apple typically delivers new colors every March, and this year is no different with Apple Watch bands and silicone iPhone cases joining the party.

Spring 2023 iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Plus cases

Canary Yellow

Iris (purple)

Olive (green)

Sky (blue)

Additional colors released this March in Apple's silicone iPhone case ($49):

New Apple Watch band hues are compatible with the Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and earlier models. The Solo Loop starts at $49, with the Braided Solo Loop pricing at $99. Sport Bands are $49 from Apple.

Spring 2023 Apple Watch band colors