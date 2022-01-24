Apple prepares 'widest array' of new products in 2022

Apple has more new devices coming in 2022 than ever before. This is according to Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, who calls the product launches the "widest array" of new hardware launches in Apple's history. The excitement is set to begin this spring, with an event rumored for March or April. Another round of product releases is slated for the fall. As always, there's a flurry of activity leading up to WWDC and this year will be no different.

For starters, Apple is working on four new iPhone models. Gurman reports that an updated iPhone SE with 5G capability will be revealed at the spring event. Other phones coming in the fall round out the list:

2022 iPhone lineup

iPhone SE (with 5G)

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Further down the hardware list are the latest and greatest notebooks and desktop computers. Apple is said to be working on a refreshed entry-level MacBook Pro and a completely new MacBook Air. Apple looks set to continue its transition to Apple-designed silicon, incorporating M1 or M2 chips across the board.

An updated Mac Pro and a larger iMac (27-inch or larger) also join the pack. Most of these products are coming in the fall, with the exception of the iMac, which may hit shelves before WWDC22:

2022 Mac lineup

MacBook Pro

MacBook Air

Mac Pro

iMac (larger screen)

Of course the Apple Watch continues development, with the strong possibility of a complete redesign on the horizon. Additional health sensors have also been rumored for some time. The introduction of a "Rugged" model would provide an Apple Watch with impact protection and other outdoors-focused features for the first time. Three refreshed Apple Watch designs are expected in the fall:

2022 Apple Watch lineup

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Rugged

Apple Watch SE

According to Gurman, Apple plans to update the entry-level iPad and reveal iPad Pro models with wireless charging and the M2 chip during 2022. The tenth-generation iPad may even make a debut at the spring event, with the higher end models coming later:

2022 iPad lineup

iPad (10th generation)

iPad Pro

Last but not least, Apple may debut 2nd generation AirPods Pro wireless earphones. It was previously reported that Apple would deliver its VR headset in 2022. Further information has pushed the delivery date to 2023, as Apple deals with supply chain issues and some remaining engineering hurdles.