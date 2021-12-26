Apple VR headset launches in 2022

The Oculus Quest 2 (pictured above) may have some serious competition from Apple starting next year. Apple plans to launch a combined augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) stand-alone headset. The company is likely to reveal the new hardware at WWDC over the summer, giving developers time to create apps. Apple is expected to produce a lightweight, sleek design with swappable headbands.

The device has been rumored for years, with Apple keeping its hardware prototypes and intentions for the metaverse under wraps. Reports point to Apple initially launching the headset then following up with a more advanced pair of AR-capable glasses.

What is Apple VR?

Reports indicate the Apple visor in development has a built-in battery to power a custom processor that is more powerful than the current M1 chips. Apple will smash the competitors when it comes to resolution, with two ultra-high-resolution 8K displays on board, one for each eye. This will eliminate any screen-door effect, delivering the VR equivalent of a retina display.

Apple VR is said to weigh less than a pound, providing comfort enough to wear the visor for hours at a time. Apple may utilize eye tracking, hand tracking, and various accessories to provide the user with controls. Several rumors point to LiDAR sensors being incorporated into the device, which are already used in the iPhone 12 and later for AR applications. To keep all of this high-powered hardware cool, there will be a fan integrated with the other components.

The headset could incorporate up to 15 cameras and provide a passthrough mode for AR. These types of apps would drape characters, screens, or other items over the existing room around the visor. Full VR would hide the outside world from the user, delivering a fully immersive experience.

When is the Apple VR release date?

Apple is said to be targeting release during the fourth quarter of 2022. This means the visor could arrive in time for holiday shopping in October 2022, alongside the iPhone 14. Pricing is unknown, however various sources have determined that Apple VR will be more expensive than several existing VR headsets. Whereas the Oculus Quest 2 starts at $299, Apple VR is likely to be priced over $1,000 and maybe as high as $3,000.