Apple shows off the iPhone 14 lineup

Apple revealed the iPhone 14 series with four different models in two screen sizes. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max join the iPhone family later this month. The keynote presentation on September 7, 2022 showed off the latest devices, their features, and pricing for different storage tiers.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 comes in two screen sizes: 6.1-inch or 6.7-inch for the Plus model. These displays are Apple's OLED Super Retina XDR, with HDR, True Tone, and Wide color gamut (P3). Both models retain the A15 Bionic CPU with Neural Engine along with dual main cameras (26mm and 13mm Ultra Wide lenses).

While the iPhone 14 continues to sport a standard "notch" for the TrueDepth front-facing camera system, this camera gets Autofocus for the first time. In fact, many improvements including the Photonic Engine are included on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. This increases the ability of iPhone 14 to snap low-light photographs with detail and accurate color.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple claims battery life on the iPhone 14 is the best ever offered on iPhone, with MagSafe charging up to 15W and Qi wireless charging supported up to 7.5W. Both models come in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage tiers. iPhone 14 pricing starts at $799.

The Pro series also comes in two screen sizes: 6.1-inch or 6.7-inch for the Max model. These displays are similar to the non-Pro screens, with the addition of ProMotion for 120Hz refresh rates and an Always-On feature. The Always-On display can show relevant information at all times, without having to wake your device.

Processing is handled by the all-new A16 Bionic CPU with Neural Engine. With the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple is introducing a redesigned TrueDepth front facing camera system along with the Dynamic Island. This makes the slot where front-facing camera components are hidden into an ever-changing, interactive notification center.

In addition to the front-facing autofocus and Photonic Engine, the Pro lineup gets an upgraded 48MP image sensor. This provides two levels of telephoto, offering 24mm, 13mm (Ultra Wide), 48mm (telephoto), and 77mm (telephoto) focal lengths. Thanks to the 48MP image sensor low-light image capture capabilities are vastly improved. Both iPhone 14 Pro models are available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage tiers. iPhone 14 Pro pricing starts at $999.

Emergency SOS via satellite

All iPhone 14 models have a new feature called Emergency SOS via satellite, which makes it possible to seek help in locations with no cell tower signal. Apple has developed the capability for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro to communicate directly with satellites in space, from remote outdoor areas. This feature will be offered absolutely free to iPhone 14 owners for at least two years.

Other iPhones

The 2022 iPhone lineup doesn't end there. Apple continues to offer several previous models for purchase at lower cost. Here are the models available new:

iPhone SE (4.7-inch, 3rd generation, 2022)

iPhone 13 mini (5.4-inch)

iPhone 13 (6.1-inch)

iPhone 12 (6.1-inch)

Apple and various wireless carriers also offer trade-in discounts for older models in working condition.