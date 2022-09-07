What is the Dynamic Island on iPhone?

Introduced on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the Dynamic Island consolidates notifications, alerts, and other updates around the TrueDepth front facing camera. Apple touts the feature as a perfect blend of software and hardware.

Not only does the Dynamic Island expand fluidly when it has something to say, but the feature is completely responsive and interactive. When not being used to display information, the redesigned "notch" consolidates the front-facing camera and Face ID components into a smaller footprint.

To free up even more screen space, the proximity sensor is placed behind the display. Apple describes the Dynamic Island as "the biggest change to the face of iPhone since we went all screen."