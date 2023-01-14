How can I remove Dynamic Island from screen recordings on iPhone?

Screen recordings are a great way to capture and share content from the iPhone display. On the iPhone 14 Pro and later, the Dynamic Island is automatically captured. This happens because the Dynamic Island is being used to display the recording countdown and camera in use indicator light.

For screen recordings without the Dynamic Island, it must be disabled before recording starts. Remove the Dynamic Island from iPhone screen recording by swiping across the Dynamic Island. A swipe from the outside edge to the center of the Dynamic Island during the three second recording countdown dismisses the Dynamic Island.

Once dismissed, the area is filled with background image in the recording saved to Photos.