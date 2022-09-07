How much is the iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Pro?

Apple has announced its latest iPhones. The 2022 lineup includes 4 new devices: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The basic 6.1-inch iPhone 14 model will be a continuation of the iPhone 11, 12, and 13, while the basic 6.1-inch Pro model will include a triple camera and advanced features. The Plus and Pro Max models have larger displays measuring 6.7-inches.

Here is full iPhone 14 series pricing below:

iPhone 14 (6.1-inch)

Apple iPhone 14: $799 (128 GB)

Apple iPhone 14: $899 (256 GB)

Apple iPhone 14: $1099 (512 GB)

iPhone 14 Plus (6.7-inch)

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: $899 (128 GB)

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: $999 (256 GB)

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: $1199 (512 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro (6.1-inch)

Apple iPhone 14 Pro: $999 (128 GB)

Apple iPhone 14 Pro: $1099 (256 GB)

Apple iPhone 14 Pro: $1299 (512 GB)

Apple iPhone 14 Pro: $1499 (1 TB)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (6.7-inch)