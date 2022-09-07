How much is the iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Pro?

How much does the iPhone 14 Pro cost? What is the price of the iPhone 14 Plus?

iPhone 14

Apple has announced its latest iPhones. The 2022 lineup includes 4 new devices: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The basic 6.1-inch iPhone 14 model will be a continuation of the iPhone 11, 12, and 13, while the basic 6.1-inch Pro model will include a triple camera and advanced features. The Plus and Pro Max models have larger displays measuring 6.7-inches.

Here is full iPhone 14 series pricing below:

iPhone 14 (6.1-inch)

  • Apple iPhone 14: $799 (128 GB)
  • Apple iPhone 14: $899 (256 GB)
  • Apple iPhone 14: $1099 (512 GB)

iPhone 14 Plus (6.7-inch)

  • Apple iPhone 14 Plus: $899 (128 GB)
  • Apple iPhone 14 Plus: $999 (256 GB)
  • Apple iPhone 14 Plus: $1199 (512 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro (6.1-inch)

  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro: $999 (128 GB)
  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro: $1099 (256 GB)
  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro: $1299 (512 GB)
  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro: $1499 (1 TB)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (6.7-inch)

  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1099 (128 GB)
  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1199 (256 GB)
  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1399 (512 GB)
  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1599 (1 TB)

Newest iPhone FAQs

