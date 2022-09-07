What is the screen size / resolution of the iPhone 14?

Apple launched four new iPhone models. The new lineup includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Screen resolution is 460 ppi (except for iPhone 14 Plus at 458 ppi). There are two different display sizes between the iPhone models.

The standard iPhone 14 model boasts the same 6.1-inch screen as its predecessor the iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 Pro also sports a 6.1-inch display. These displays are Apple's custom OLED Super Retina XDR with wide color gamut, Dolby Vision, and HDR10.

The iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max are both equipped with 6.7-inch OLED Super Retina XDR displays.

Pro models of the iPhone 14 feature a new TrueDepth camera notch design, which Apple calls the Dynamic Island.