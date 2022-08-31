Does the iPhone 14 have Touch ID?

The pinnacle of smartphone design may be a completely edge-to-edge screen with no interruptions. Reports often state that Apple is working behind the scenes on cameras and Touch ID sensors that would hide behind the iPhone display.

While the iPhone "notch" housing Face ID sensors and the TrueDepth camera has become smaller, Apple has not brought Touch ID technology back with the iPhone 14. Instead, the screen area blocked by front-facing camera components sports a hole-punch and pill design.

While some Apple devices such as the entry-level iPad continue to offer Touch ID, it's not clear if the company has future plans to offer Touch ID functionality hidden below the iPhone display.