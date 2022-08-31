Does the iPhone 14 have a USB-C port?

Ever since the third generation iPad Pro was released with USB-C in 2018, rumors have circulated that Apple would soon bring the USB-C connector to iPhone. After all, various MacBook Pro models utilize USB-C as their only connection type.

The iPhone 14 lineup does not feature a USB-C port. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are all equipped with Lightning connectors. This means to use a USB-C charger a Lightning to USB-C cable is required.