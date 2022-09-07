Will my iPhone 13 case fit the iPhone 14?

It is safe to assume you'll need to invest in a new case if you plan to upgrade to the iPhone 14 this fall. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are slightly different in shape than the previous models.

The camera bumps on the iPhone 14 Pro models in particular are thicker and larger in size, thanks to component upgrades and Apple's focus on improving low-light photography. While the Dynamic Island changes the shape of the TrueDepth camera notch, this should not affect any case upgrades since the notch covers the device's screen.

Before the 2022 keynote presentation, Apple insider Mark Gurman revealed in his Power On newsletter that Apple is planning a “complete redesign” for its Apple 14 lineup. According to early leaks, this includes flush rear cameras, a thicker chassis, a titanium design and no more notch. The thicker frame will most likely cause issues with your iPhone 13 case hand-me-down, and will once again force to upgrade your protective hardware.

Other rumored iPhone 14 changes included the removal of the iPhone 13 "notch" in favor of a small punch hole camera.