How much RAM does iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Pro have?

Does the iPhone 14 Pro have more RAM than iPhone 14? How much RAM in iPhone 14?
Apple has boosted the amount of random-access memory (RAM) installed on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The iPhone 14 Pro models have the same amount of RAM as last year's Pro models.
The iPhone comes with fully integrated RAM, which cannot be upgraded after the components are assembled. Here are the RAM specs of each iPhone 14 model:
- iPhone 14: 6 GB, LPDDR4X low-voltage SDRAM
- iPhone 14 Plus: 6 GB, LPDDR4X low-voltage SDRAM
- iPhone 14 Pro: 6 GB, LPDDR5 (?) low-voltage SDRAM
- iPhone 14 Pro Max: 6 GB, LPDDR5 (?) low-voltage SDRAM
tags: