What colors are the iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Pro?

New colors arrived with the iPhone 14 lineup including Deep Purple and a light Blue. For fans of black devices Apple continues to offer Space Black and Midnight. Silver and Starlight cover the white end of the spectrum. Here is the complete list of available colors on iPhone 14 models:

iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Plus colors

Blue

Purple

Midnight

Starlight

(PRODUCT) Red

iPhone 14 Pro / iPhone 14 Pro Max colors