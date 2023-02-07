iPhone 16 Pro to get behind-screen Face ID

The so-called holy grail of smartphone design could be open step closer if supply chain reports are to be believed. The latest rumors point to Apple working on a seamless iPhone display. While the iPhone 14 Pro recently introduced the Dynamic Island thanks to a unique notch and pill design, an all-screen display would move Face ID components behind the image completely.

As early as fall 2024, the iPhone 16 Pro would begin the process by introducing Face ID scanners hidden from the user. This iteration of the iPhone may only have a screen punch out hole for the front-facing camera. Soon after, the iPhone 17 Pro would hide the camera under the display panel, leaving no notch or cutout of any kind.

It is likely Apple would continue to offer some Dynamic Island functionality on the home and lock screens, but the feature would not be limited in where it could appear on the screen. This is because on the iPhone 14 lineup the Dynamic Island obscures the Face ID and camera cutouts in the OLED display.

Of course, similar rumors have circulated since the launch of the original notched iPhone X model. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has corroborated various supply chain reports, predicting that Face ID will move below the screen with the iPhone 16 Pro. He has also stated that the front camera is slated to move behind the display in future models. Kuo has a great track record of correctly identifying Apple innovations in the pipeline.

As for the technical challenges of moving Face ID below the display, Samsung is expected to launch components that are capable of this feat in its own devices later this year. For marketing and design purposes, Kuo believes Apple must stick with the Dynamic Island for at least two years before delivering an all-screen iPhone Pro lineup.