When can I pre-order iPhone 11 / iPhone 11 Pro?

Apple begins accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 5am Pacific Time (8am Eastern).

The iPhones in Apple's 2019 lineup will begin shipping on Friday, September 20, 2019. On this date the devices will also be available in retail stores. The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro feature the A13 Bionic processor and multi-camera image and video capture systems. Click here for iPhone 11 pricing information.