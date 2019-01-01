Is the iPhone 11 unlocked / SIM-free?

Are the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max locked to a carrier? Can I unlock the iPhone 11? Does the iPhone 11 come with a SIM card?
Yes, almost all iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max models purchased from Apple are unlocked. Unlocked iPhones may come with a removable SIM card preinstalled, but they are not bound to a specific wireless network or carrier.
One significant exception is the AT&T Next program. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Max models purchased via AT&T Next are locked to AT&T Mobility.Buy an unlocked iPhone with any of these methods:
- Pick any carrier and buy with a one-time payment
- Pick any carrier and choose Apple iPhone Payments (Apple's installment plan)
- Pick any carrier and join the Apple iPhone Upgrade Program
- Pick a SIM-free iPhone, with no carrier SIM card pre-installed whatsoever
iPhone owners using any of the payment methods above can switch between wireless networks without having to first unlock their devices. Check with your wireless carrier for details.
