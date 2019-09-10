Will my iPhone XR case fit the iPhone 11?

The successor to the iPhone XR, the iPhone 11 was announced on September 10, 2019. Both models boast a 6.1-inch display, but the upgraded camera design of the iPhone 11 means you'll need to invest in a new case if you plan to upgrade.
The iPhone 11 is equipped with dual 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras. This new camera design will not work with current iPhone XR cases. You will need to purchase a new case for the iPhone 11 with the proper cutouts for the new camera design.
Thankfully, there are already a ton of great iPhone 11 case options available. You can see several recommendations for iPhone 11 cases here or browse the already expansive selection on Amazon.com.
tags:
Comments
Add new comment