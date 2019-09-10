Will my iPhone XR case fit the iPhone 11?

The iPhone 11 is equipped with dual 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras. This new camera design will not work with current iPhone XR cases. You will need to purchase a new case for the iPhone 11 with the proper cutouts for the new camera design.

Thankfully, there are already a ton of great iPhone 11 case options available. You can see several recommendations for iPhone 11 cases here or browse the already expansive selection on Amazon.com.