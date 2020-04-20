Best iPhone SE 2020 cases available right now

The best way to protect a new iPhone SE and keep it looking new is to install a case. Third-party manufacturers offer an endless variety of cases to deliver style, impact resistance, and extra power to your device. Almost all iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 cases fit the iPhone SE, which means there are plenty of options on the market right now. The best iPhone SE 2020 cases offer quality construction and perfect fitment, with full access to buttons, ports, and the camera.

All of the featured iPhone SE (2nd generation) cases below are wireless charging compatible. Click the name of the case to see pricing information, additional photos, and more.

Looking for a splash of color on your iPhone SE? Case-Mate has been into iPhone case design since the beginning. The Tough NEON case comes in a few different color combinations, with a glowing neon edge. Most importantly, the case provides 10-foot drop protection, anti-scratch technology, and flexible sides for enhanced grip.

Mophie battery cases are the industry standard, providing enough power to extend your iPhone SE battery life up to 27 hours. The Juice Pack Wireless charges on any Qi wireless charger, and can send power to the iPhone SE when needed. Rubberized support pads inside the case protect from drops and hard falls, while the raised corners protect the screen. The Juice Pack even redirects sound forward from the bottom of the iPhone SE.

Interested in carrying everything in one place? Pad & Quill delivers iPhone SE wallet cases that are handmade with a single piece of full-grain American leather. The Bella Fino iPhone SE Wallet holds 5-7 credit cards and offers a quick-access viewing window for a business card or ID. The wallet case provides full access to all iPhone SE ports and buttons, and is crafted with marine-grade, UV resistant stitching. Pad & Quill offers a 25-year leather warranty on the Bella Fino.

Pelican has been making protective camera cases for decades. The Adventurer Case for iPhone SE is tested to military specifications to survive multiple drops. Thanks to its proprietary honeycomb design, the Adventurer has a low profile despite its strength. Pelican Force Impact Technology actually redirects force away from the phone, and a raised bezel protects the screen. Soft-touch over-mold provides an easy surface to grip. The Adventurer comes with a lifetime guarantee.

SaharaCase offers a comprehensive bundle to fit the iPhone SE with full protection. The bundle includes a clear case with Air Cushion Technology made to withstand drops from up to 10 feet. In addition to the shock-absorbing, anti-scratch case, a built-in camera lens hood reduces light flares and protects the iPhone SE camera lens. To complete the package, a ZeroDamage 9H hardness screen protector made of tempered glass prevents scratches and shatter from impacts.

Spigen, another longtime iPhone case designer offers the Ultra Hybrid for iPhone SE. Hybrid technology means a TPU bumper with Air Cushion Technology is complemented by a durable polycarbonate back for clear drop protection. Raised bezels make sure the screen and camera are protected, while the clear back shows off the iPhone inside. The Spigen case is form-fitting to the iPhone SE, with the bumpers coming in several colors.

The Evo Mesh iPhone SE case from Tech21 protects from drops of up to 12 feet. Flex shock hybrid material absorbs, dissipates, and repels impact force. With a super-slim lightweight structure made of TPU, the corners and back of the iPhone SE are encased to provide a secure fit and feel. The raised bezel protects the screen and a smart, see-through mesh pattern finishes the back of the case.