Can I use my iPhone 7 / iPhone 8 case on the iPhone SE?

Yes, most iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 cases will fit perfectly on the 2020 iPhone SE.

The iPhone SE has the same external case design and dimensions as the iPhone 8. The camera bump and flash are also nearly identical in shape. With the exception of materials (the iPhone 7 has a metal back, not glass) the iPhone 7 shape closely matches the iPhone 8 and iPhone SE.

Keep in mind that the iPhone SE back is made of glass to allow wireless charging. Metal cases of any kind placed over the back of the iPhone SE may prevent wireless chargers from making proper contact, making wireless charging impossible.