Best game controllers for Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade offers unlimited access to over 100 titles with a free trial and monthly subscription. Most titles support the use of a gaming controller, which brings the Apple Arcade experience closer to that of dedicated gaming consoles. Even regular App Store games can be easier to play with a controller, instead of touching the screen or using the Apple TV remote.

There are many wireless gaming controllers for Apple devices on the market, but only a few rise to the top. To play the Top Apple Arcade Games of 2019 on the Apple TV, a dedicated controller makes all the difference. Pairing a controller via Bluetooth to the iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch even brings mobile gaming to the next level.

Here are the best game controllers for App Store games and Apple Arcade: