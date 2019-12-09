Top Apple Arcade Games of 2019 revealed

Apple Arcade launched with over 100 games and a monthly subscription price that provides unlimited access to them all. Games can be played on the Apple TV, iPhone, iPad and more, all for $4.99 per month. For anyone who's interested, Apple offers a one-month free trial. Apple has invited developers to push the limits of gaming for their titles in Apple Arcade. Now that the service has been around for a while, Apple has revealed the Top Apple Arcade Games of 2019.

These games are must-play titles in the Apple Arcade library. The Apple Arcade Game of the Year for 2019 is Sayonara Wild Hearts (number 8 on the top 20 list below). Apple describes its pick for the Apple Arcade standout of the year as "a hopeful, gorgeous and unique game — the kind that gets your adrenaline pumping and makes your spirit soar."

Check out the top 20 games of 2019 from Apple Arcade: