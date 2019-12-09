Top Apple Arcade Games of 2019 revealed

Apple Arcade Top Games of 2019

Apple Arcade launched with over 100 games and a monthly subscription price that provides unlimited access to them all. Games can be played on the Apple TV, iPhone, iPad and more, all for $4.99 per month. For anyone who's interested, Apple offers a one-month free trial. Apple has invited developers to push the limits of gaming for their titles in Apple Arcade. Now that the service has been around for a while, Apple has revealed the Top Apple Arcade Games of 2019.

These games are must-play titles in the Apple Arcade library. The Apple Arcade Game of the Year for 2019 is Sayonara Wild Hearts (number 8 on the top 20 list below). Apple describes its pick for the Apple Arcade standout of the year as "a hopeful, gorgeous and unique game — the kind that gets your adrenaline pumping and makes your spirit soar."

Check out the top 20 games of 2019 from Apple Arcade:

  1. Oceanhorn 2

    2. Cornfox & Brothers Ltd.: Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm, set a thousand years before the events of the first chapter, takes you on a magical journey across the vast world of Gaia, brimming with mythology and lore.

  2. Sonic Racing

    3. SEGA: The world's fastest hedgehog is back in SONIC RACING!

  3. Hot Lava

    4. Klei: Hot Lava transports you back to your childhood imagination. Relive those moments of excitement, joy, and chaos.

  4. Frogger in Toy Town

    5. KONAMI: Frogger is back! The classic frog-action game returns on Apple Arcade with an all-new look and the same simple gameplay.

  5. Skate City

    6. Snowman: Capture the heart and soul of street skating in a style that’s all your own.

  6. LEGO Brawls

    7. LEGO: Build your way to the top in this lighthearted, team action brawler where anything can happen.

  7. Shinsekai into the Depths

    8. CAPCOM: Capcom presents a fresh and original undersea exploration game, filled with unique visual and audio experiences for you to discover.

  8. Sayonara Wild Hearts

    9. Annapurna Interactive: Sayonara Wild Hearts is a dreamy arcade game about riding motorcycles, skateboarding, dance battling, shooting lasers, wielding swords, and breaking hearts at 200 mph.

  9. Overland

    10. Finji: Take care of a group of travelers on a post-apocalyptic road-trip across the United States in this turn-based survival game.

  10. Assemble with Care

    11. Ustwo games: From the studio that brought you Monument Valley, comes a story about taking things apart and putting ourselves back together.

  11. Speed Demons

    12. Radiangames: Speed Demons is the ultimate highway racing simulator, with breakneck speeds, amazing physics-based crashes, and the most intense TRAFFIC ever seen in a video game.

  12. WHAT THE GOLF?

    13. The Label: A silly physics-based golf parody where every golf course is a new surprising type of golf, some brilliant or hilarious, others so absurd you will ask yourself: WHAT THE GOLF?

  13. Rayman Mini

    14. Ubisoft: From a gorgeous river to a spider nest or the deep recesses of a tree, Rayman Mini thrusts players into a rich, natural environment through exciting 48 levels.

  14. Mini Motorways

    15. Dinosaur Polo Club: Have you ever been stuck in traffic and wished you could do something to fix it? In Mini Motorways, the city’s traffic problems are in your hands.

  15. Sneaky Sasquatch

    16. RAC7 Games: Live the life of a Sasquatch and do regular, everyday Sasquatch stuff like: Sneak around campsites...

  16. Agent Intercept

    17. PikPok: Chase the bad guys and race against time to retrieve top-secret counter-intelligence in your slick, souped-up vehicle.

  17. Super Impossible Road

    18. Rogue Games: In the future, you’ve got to play a little dirty if you want to win races.

  18. Where Cards Fall

    19. Snowman: Where Cards Fall is a slice of life story where you build houses of cards to bring formative memories to life.

  19. Outlanders

    20. Pomelo Games: Outlanders is a charming town-builder simulation game that lets you play as the leader of a group of regular people building a town together.

  20. Cricket Through the Ages

    21. Devolver: Swing bats and throw balls through the intertwined histories of humankind and cricket in this one button, physics-driven game.

