Apple launches AirPods Pro with noise cancellation

Apple quietly published a press release announcing the long-rumored AirPods Pro wireless earphones. Not only are the upgraded AirPods Pro official, they are launching on Wednesday, October 30th. Apple detailed the design and features of the AirPods Pro, as well as their cost. The new design offers "truly immersive sound" along with Active Noise Cancellation and silicone ear tips for optimized fit.

Active Noise Cancellation

In addition to superior sound quality, Apple's H1 processor delivers real-time Active Noise Cancellation, which continuously adapts to each ear and headphone fit. Noise both outside and inside the headphone is cancelled out by changing the sound signal 200 times per second.

Of course, if you're interested in hearing the outside world through your AirPods Pro, Active Noise Cancellation can be turned off. But a third option, Transparency Mode adds sound from outside the earphones to the mix. Apple ensures your voice sounds natural when speaking in Transparence Mode through advanced software and the AirPods Pro pressure-equalizing vent system.

Adaptive EQ

Water Resistance

AirPods Pro automatically tunes the low and mid frequencies to the shape of your ear. This means each person wearing AirPods Pro will hear audio custom-tuned for their individual ear shape and size. The speaker driver delivers rich bass down to 20Hz along with detailed min and high frequencies.

Owners of AirPods Pro don't have to worry about sweat during a heavy workout. They carry an IPX4 rating, which means the AirPods Pro are resistant against water splashing.

Ear Tip Fit Test

AirPods Pro comes with three sizes of flexible silicone ear tips. These can be changed for optimal fit, however Apple didn't stop there. After placing AirPods Pro in your ears, the earphones can run an Ear Tip Fit Test to determine whether the fit of each AirPods Pro is correctly sized for the best sound quality.

Hey Siri and More

The custom H1 processor supports Hey Siri functionality, and a new force sensor on the AirPods Pro stem quickly toggles Active Noise Cancellation or Transparency Mode. Thanks to built-in accelerometers, audio and phone calls can be controlled with tap gestures.

Battery Life

AirPods Pro delivers the same 5-hour listening time as AirPods, with 4.5 hours using Active Noise Cancellation, and 3.5 hours of talk time. With the included Qi wireless charging battery case, the AirPods Pro can get up to 24 hours of listening time, and 18 more hours of talk.

AirPods Pro come boxed with a Lighting to USB-C cable, so make sure you have a wireless charging pad or compatible USB-C charger at home.

AirPods Pro can be ordered now, with ship dates starting from Wednesday, October 30th for $249.