What is the issuing bank for Apple Card?

Apple is not a bank, so how did they issue a credit card? What bank supports Apple Card transactions?
Goldman Sachs is the issuing bank for Apple Card. Credit cards cannot be issued without a bank.
Apple Card is the first consumer credit card issued by Goldman Sachs. Personal data required to support Apple Card transactions can be accessed by Goldman Sachs, as with any other bank that issues a credit card.Goldman Sachs has inked an agreement with Apple to never sell or share Apple Card data to third parties for marketing.
