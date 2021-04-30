How do I recycle my titanium Apple Card?

Now that almost every coffee shop and retailer accepts Apple Pay you may have found less of a need to carry physical credit cards. While it is always a good reason to keep one credit card hand for places you still need to swipe to pay, you might choose to make only digital payments with your Apple Card account. For whatever reason you find yourself no longer needing your titanium card you can recycle it safely with Apple.

You can learn how to lock your card here request a replacement in your Apple Card settings under the "Physical Card" section in the Wallet app on your device.

Go to the Apple Card trade-in. Scroll down and click/tap Other devices at the bottom of the page. Select Apple Card from the drop down menu. Fill in the address where you want shipping label sent. Check box to agree to Apple Recycling terms. Click/tap Finish up.

Here's how to recycle your physical titanium Apple Card: