Where is my Apple Card number / CVV / expiration date?

Use the Wallet app on iPhone to generate a credit card number when using Apple Card for purchases online or over the phone.

The Apple Card does not have a credit card number, expiration date or CVV printed on the card. These numbers are created digitally when you need them to perform a transaction. This works for places where Apple Pay is not accepted, or when the physical card chip or magnetic stripe cannot be processed.

The Wallet app can generate new credit card numbers for each transaction to improve security.