What is the Apple Card?

The Apple Card is the first consumer credit card offered by Apple and Goldman Sachs. The credit card is available to all qualified iPhone owners and can be used anywhere Apple Pay or Mastercard is accepted.

Anyone with a supported iPhone can apply for an Apple Card using the Wallet app. You only have to be a US citizen or lawful resident at least 18 years of age or older, have the latest version of iOS, and your iPhone must have working Face ID or Touch ID and Apple Pay support.

The application process is really easy and digitally handled through your phone. It only takes a couple of minutes to apply through your Wallet app. Credit limit and interest rates are individually set based on the applicant. Some additional identification may be required.

All spending is recorded to your digital card. There is no separate app or website to log in to. You can view weekly or monthly summaries, or by categories like "food" or subscriptions. There is also a color coded spending chart that lets you see where you are spending the most money.

There are no confusing statements or annoying merchant codes. All your transactions can be tracked using Apple Maps. Charges are listed by store name and address so you know exactly where a charge was made.

Apple Card delivers cash back to your device every time you use your card. You can earn up to 3% depending on what you charge.

Not good at math? The card will estimate your interest cost when you can't afford to pay your full balance, and it offers smart payment suggestions. All payments are due at the end of the month instead of a random date. Your card will send you a Reminder when your payment is due. There are no additional fees besides interest.