Where is Apple Card accepted?

Can I use Apple Card anywhere that accepts credit card purchases? Does Apple Card work at places that don't accept Apple Pay?
Apple Card is accepted anywhere that takes MasterCard.
MasterCard is the global payment network for Apple Card, which means it can be used for transactions at any merchant that accepts MasterCard for purchases.You can use Apple Card as a payment method for Apple Pay transactions. But Apple Pay is not required to use the Apple Card at retailers, restaurants and other places of business that accept MasterCard.
