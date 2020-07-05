Apple launches $50 Apple Card promotion

Thinking of applying for an Apple Card? Now is a great time to get extra Daily Cash added to your account. During the month of July, Apple is offering $50 cash back on new Apple Card accounts. New card holders can get the bonus cash by paying for an Apple Service using their Apple Card.

This means any purchase on the App Store, paying monthly subscriptions for Apple TV+ or Apple Music, and other qualifying purchases will immediately earn $50. The money deposits into your Apple Cash card, or it can be applied as a statement balance. Of course, each account can only get the promotional Daily Cash once. Apple is offering the promotion through July 31, 2020.

Once you've opened an Apple Card account, the Apple Service must be purchased using the card within 30 days. iPhone owners can apply for an Apple Card account directly from the Wallet app.

Apple Card is Apple's first credit card , issued by Goldman Sachs. The physical card is made of titanium , however it still sports a magnetic stripe and chip. Apple has made Apple Card as seamless as possible with Apple Pay and the iPhone.

Shoppers can get up to 3% Daily Cash back on purchases at Apple or with other retail partners. Apple Pay transactions at other locations earn 2% and all other transactions deliver one percent. Apple promises no fees of any kind, including foreign transaction fees or late fees. Interest rates on purchases vary from 10.99% to 21.99% based on the applicant's credit.